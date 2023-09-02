Submit Release
Sympathies sent to South Africa over deadly Johannesburg fire

VIETNAM, September 2 - HÀ NỘI — State President Võ Văn Thưởng on September 1 sent sympathies to his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa over the heavy human and property losses in the fire in Johannesburg city on August 31.

Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân also extended sympathies to Vice President of South Africa Paul Mashatile over the incident.

The death toll from a fire that engulfed a Johannesburg building on August 31 rose to 76, including 12 children, authorities said on Friday. — VNS

