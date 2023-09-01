Submit Release
News Search

There were 803 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,788 in the last 365 days.

Businesses in HCM City face significant tax debts due to financial constraints

VIETNAM, September 1 - HCM CITY — A number of businesses in HCM City, particularly those operating in the real estate sector, are facing significant tax debts due to financial constraints and liquidity issues.

The HCM City Department of Taxation has announced a list of 100 businesses with outstanding tax debts, totalling over VNĐ7.86 trillion and mostly being real estate companies, as of the end of the second quarter.

The real estate industry has been particularly affected by challenges and liquidity constraints, exacerbated by the recent crisis in the corporate bond market, experts noted.

In addition to the real estate sector, companies from other sectors such as textiles, manufacturing, trade, and transportation are also facing tax debts.

Experts have warned that the issue of tax debts reflects the broader economic challenges faced by businesses in the country’s largest city.

The city Department of Taxation has urged local tax departments to step up efforts to recover these tax debts and disclose information about businesses with significant and long-standing tax debts.

For businesses with debts overdue less than 90 days, tax authorities will attempt to communicate through various channels such as phone calls, text messages and emails, and invite them for discussion.

For tax debts exceeding 90 days, stricter enforcement measures will be implemented to recover these outstanding amounts, according to the department. — VNS

You just read:

Businesses in HCM City face significant tax debts due to financial constraints

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more