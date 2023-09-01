FPT honoured twice at 15th Annual Global CSR & ESG Awards

VIETNAM, September 1 - ĐÀ NẴNG — Việt Nam’s FPT Group was honoured in two major categories - “CSR enterprise of Vietnam" and “Most impressive community activities globally” at the 15th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards.

The event was held in Đà Nẵng on August 28 under the theme "Driving Transformational Change Beyond Greenwashing", and focused on inspiring participants to discuss and discover transformational ESG & CSR strategies beyond conventional thinking.

FPT surpassed 250 nominations from businesses around the world and was honoured in two major categories. In the "Typical CSR Enterprise of Vietnam" award, FPT achieved the highest ranking among businesses with a market capitalisation of over US$1 billion.

In the category "Most impressive community activities globally", FPT’s School of Hope is the only representative of Việt Nam to win the award.

The Global CSR & ESG Award 2023 is the world’s most prestigious award to recognize and honour companies and individuals for outstanding and innovative corporate social responsibly and world-class environmental, social, and corporate governance practices. This event is now in its 15th successive year and was formerly hosted in Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia and now Việt Nam for the second time in 2023 in Đà Nẵng. — VNS