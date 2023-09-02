Bato lauds PNP for revoking firearms permit of ex-cop involved in QC road rage

Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa commended the Philippine National Police for its decision to revoke the gun privileges of Wilfredo Gonzales, the dismissed policeman who was shown in a viral video carrying a handgun and threatening a cyclist in Quezon City.

Firearms and Explosives Office (FEO) Chief Brig. Gen. Paul Kenneth Lucas, in a video posted on FEO's Facebook page, said that Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Benjamin Acorda ordered the FEO to immediately strip Gonzales of his License To Own and Possess Firearm (LTOPF), Firearm Registration (FR), and Permit To Carry Firearms Outside Residence (PTCFOR).

In the same video, Lucas also showed and identified the specific firearms that were seized from Gonzales including three .45-caliber handguns and one 9-millimeter pistol.

According to news reports, Gonzales was dismissed from service in 2006 for being charged with an administrative case due to grave misconduct, simple misconduct and conduct unbecoming of a police officer. He was then reinstated after he appealed his case before the NAPOLCOM in 2012 with rank demotion as penalty.

In June 2018, according to Acorda, the ex-cop was again dismissed due to oral defamation and gun-toting.

Dela Rosa on Wednesday gave his reaction about the incident and commended the PNP for their immediate and necessary action to revoke the gun licenses of Gonzales.

"Hindi 'yon katanggap-tanggap sa isang sibilisadong society. Hindi pupwede 'yung gano'n. Gagamit ka kaagad ng baril. Hindi 'yon karapat-dapat. Kahit na sabihin mo pantakot lang 'yon, but still, napakalaki po ng impact no'n sa nakakita na bumunot ka ng baril, kumasa ka pa, kahit sabihin mo na 'di mo tinutukan," Dela Rosa said.

"'Yung pagbigay sa'yo ng Permit to Carry Firearms Outside of Residence ng PNP ay ginagamit 'yon pamproteksyon sa sarili mo, hindi panakot or panggawa ng aggressive actions against anybody. So tama lang 'yung ginawa ng PNP na tanggalan siya ng lisensya ng baril at saka lahat ng mga permit sa baril na binigay sa kanya ay tinanggal sa kanya," Dela Rosa added.

The Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, led by Dela Rosa, will hold the investigation on the viral incident at 10 am on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.