PHILIPPINES, September 2 - Press Release

September 1, 2023 Bong Go pushes for measure to provide enhanced protection, benefits for media and entertainment workers Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, on Tuesday, August 29, pushed for the passage of a measure to advocate for enhanced protection and benefits for media and entertainment workers to safeguard their rights and welfare. "I always commit myself to advancing and supporting measures that will protect our workers' rights and welfare," said Go, a steadfast advocate for Filipino workers welfare and a member of the Senate Committee on Labor. He further highlighted the important role of media and entertainment workers and said, "They provide news, entertainment, and other essential contents we need to keep us posted from all the current events happening around us." The senator also acknowledged the sacrifices made by these workers who are also considered frontliners, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Behind the reports and amusing contents, our media and entertainment workers trudge the day and night just to provide Filipino people with timely information and coverage," he noted. "They were the heroes during the pandemic, risking their lives to deliver news during typhoons, earthquakes, floods, or any other disasters," added the senator. Go has filed his version of the measure, Senate Bill 1183, also known as the proposed Media and Entertainment Workers' Welfare Act. "This measure seeks to provide enhanced protection, security and incentives for media workers through additional health insurance package, overtime and night differential pay, and other benefits," Go explained. The bill mandates that a written contract must be signed between the media entity and the employee to ensure fair compensation and protection of labor rights. Failure to do so could result in fines for the media or entertainment entity involved. Additionally, the bill sets forth guidelines for working hours. Normal hours of work must not exceed eight hours, "except when the exigencies of the service so require." In such cases, the maximum hours of work must not exceed 16 hours in any 24-hour period. For elderly workers, the maximum work hours are capped at 12 per day. Child workers are also given special attention in the bill, with work hours adhering to the provisions of Republic Act No. 7610 or the "Special Protection of Children Against Child Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act," and RA 9231 or the "Elimination of the Worst Forms of Child Labor and Affording Stronger Protection for the Working Child Act." Moreover, the bill ensures that media and entertainment workers will also be entitled to overtime pay for work rendered beyond the eight-hour normal work per day, in accordance with law or applicable collective bargaining agreement, whichever is higher. Nightshift differential for work rendered between 10 pm to 6 am the following day must also be provided. Those required to physically report for work in dangerous areas must be provided with hazard pay. Go assured his continued support for the media and entertainment industry. "Asahan niyo po ang aking patuloy na suporta sa pagsulong ng mga panukalang magbibigay proteksyon sa inyong mga karapatan," he said.