STATEMENT OF SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON DFA REJECTING CHINA'S 2023 MAP

I stand with the Department of Foreign Affairs in swiftly calling out China for including the nine-dashed line in its 2023 territorial map.

The protection of our territorial integrity and sovereignty is crucial, and the DFA plays a vital role in asserting our claims based on established international norms and legal principles, such as the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Ang manindigan laban sa patuloy na pag-aangkin ng China sa teritoryong pagmamay-ari natin ng walang legal na basehan ay nararapat lamang. Sumasalamin ito ng hindi nating natitinag na pagtataguyod ng ating karapatang pandagat at soberanya ng ating bansa.

Kaisa ako ng DFA sa patuloy na pagsusulong ng mapayapa at diplomatikong diyalogo para mapanatili ang katatagan, seguridad at kooperasyon sa rehiyon.

We urge everyone involved to exercise restraint, promote mutual respect, and work towards resolving any disagreements or conflicts through peaceful and equitable means. Our commitment to protecting our sovereign rights and upholding international law remains unwavering.