Gatchalian: Signing of Regional Specialty Centers Act to make specialized health services more accessible to Filipinos

Signing of Regional Specialty Centers Act to make specialized health services more accessible to Filipinos

Senator Win Gatchalian said that the signing of the Regional Specialty Centers Act (Republic Act No. 11959) is one step closer to making specialized health services more accessible to Filipinos.

The new law provides that at least one specialty center shall be established in Department of Health (DOH) hospitals in every region of the country within five years. Specialty centers refer to units or departments in hospitals that offer specialized care in addressing particular conditions. These centers also provide specific procedures and management of cases requiring specialized training on a specific specialty.

The law, which Gatchalian co-authored, shall prioritize cancer care, cardiovascular care, lung care, renal care and kidney transplant, brain and spine care, and mental health, among others.

"Sa pamamagitan ng Regional Specialty Centers Act, unti-unti nating mailalapit sa mas marami nating mga kababayan ang specialized healthcare services. Kung mapapatayuan natin ang bawat rehiyon ng specialty center, hindi na kakailanganin pang bumiyahe ng ating mga kababayan mula sa mga probinsya papuntang Metro Manila para lang makatanggap ng dekalidad na serbisyong pang-kalusugan," said Gatchalian.

Under the law, the DOH shall ensure that specialty centers have expert personnel and medical specialists provided with necessary training and appropriate specialist equipment.

The law further mandates the DOH to include the establishment of specialty centers in the Philippine Health Facility Development Plan (PHFDP), which guides the investments funded by the national government in rationalizing the distribution of capacity and capability of health facilities.

Gatchalian, meanwhile, thanked Senator Christopher "Bong" Go who sponsored the measure in the Senate.

Gatchalian: Regional Specialty Centers maghahatid ng abot-kayang serbisyong pangkalusugan sa mga Pilipino

Ngayong ganap nang batas ang Regional Specialty Centers Act (Republic Act No. 11959), unti-unting mapapalapit sa mas maraming mga Pilipino ang serbisyong pangkalusugan, lalo na ang specialized health services.

Ito ang pahayag ni Senador Win Gatchalian kasunod ng paglagda sa Regional Specialty Centers Act, kung saan isa siya sa mga may akda. Nakasaad sa naturang batas na kailangang magpatayo ng isang specialty center sa mga Department of Health hospitals sa bawat rehiyon sa bansa sa loob ng limang taon.

Ang mga specialty centers ay mga departamento o unit sa mga ospital na tututok sa specialized care tulad halimbawa ng cancer care, cardiovascular care, lung care, renal care at kidney transplant, brain at spine care, mental health, at iba pa. At dahil sa specialized care na ibibigay nito, ang pangangasiwa ng health cases ay kailangang may kaukulang specialized training.

"Sa pamamagitan ng Regional Specialty Centers Act, unti-unti nating mailalapit sa mas marami nating mga kababayan ang specialized healthcare services. Kung mapapatayuan natin ang bawat rehiyon ng specialty center, hindi na kakailanganin pang bumiyahe ng ating mga kababayan mula sa mga probinsya papuntang Metro Manila para lang makatanggap ng dekalidad na serbisyong pang-kalusugan," ani Gatchalian.

Sa ilalim ng batas, titiyakin ng DOH na may sapat na expert personnel at medical specialists na may kumpletong kagamitan ang mga specialty center.

Mandato rin ng batas sa DOH na gawing bahagi ng Philippine Health Facility Development Plan (PHFDP) ang pagpapatayo ng mga speciality centers. Nagsisilbing gabay ang PHFDP sa gobyerno pagdating sa maayos na distribusyon ng kapasidad ng mga health facilities.

Pinasalamatan naman ni Gatchalian si Senador Christopher "Bong" Go na nagsilbing sponsor ng batas sa Senado.