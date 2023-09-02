Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1500 Block of North Capitol Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Thursday, August 31, 2023, in the 1500 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest.

At approximately 8:17 am, Third District officers responded to the location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers made contact with an adult male stabbing victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Thursday, August 31, 2023, 21-year-old Damario Thornton, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

