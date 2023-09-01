MACAU, September 1 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Saola"

Update Time: 2023-09-01 20:10

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.8 In effect Typhoon Signal No.9 11:00 PM on September 1st Will be issued Typhoon Signal No.10 Early morning on 2nd Sept. Medium "red" Storm Surge Warning In effect

Tropical cyclone “Saola” is moving westward towards the Pearl River Estuary. Since it is forecasted that “Saola” will pass within 50 km of Macao in early morning of 2nd Sept., and under the influence of the circulation of “Saola”, the wind in Macao will significantly strengthen, and SMG will issue Tropical Cyclone Signal No.9 at 11pm tonight (1st Sept.). It is forecasted that the wind in Macao will be strongest in early morning tomorrow (2nd Sept.) and will reach between Beaufort scale level 9-11 with gusts, and there will be frequent heavy showers and thunderstorms. SMG will consider whether to issue Tropical Cyclone Signal No.10 depending on local winds situation. In addition, due to the influence of strong rainbands near the center of “Saola”, there will be heavy showers and thunderstorms in the next few days, and the rain will be quite heavy at times on 2nd and 3rd Sept.

Meanwhile, since “Saola” will be very close to the Pearl River Estuary, it will lead to additional water level increase according to the latest storm surge forecast. Combined with the influence of astronomical tide, it is forecasted that flooding will occur starting early morning of 2nd Sept., and it is possible that flood level will reach between 1.5 and 2 meters in the morning, and water level may rise rapidly in a short period of time.

“Saola” is expected to have a significant impact on Macao. The public are advised to take precautions against strong winds and flooding in advance, and pay attention to the latest weather information.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.