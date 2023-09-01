Executive Order: temporary closure of casinos when typhon signal above No. 8 is announced

MACAU, September 1 - Venues and premises offering games of chance will be temporarily closed when Macao’s Meteorological and Geophysics Bureau announces it will issue a typhoon signal above No. 8, according to Executive Order No.141/2023.

The Chief Executive issued today the relevant Executive Order, as Macao deals with the effects of the approaching Typhoon Saola, with a view of ensuring the safety of the population and the protection of their property. The Executive Order is based on the powers vested on the Chief Executive by Article 50 of the Basic Law of Macao, and No. 2 of Article 6 of Law No. 2/2001 Legal Framework for the Operations of Casino Games of Fortune.

The time for reopening will be announced at a later stage.