Submit Release
News Search

There were 972 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,230 in the last 365 days.

Executive Order: temporary closure of casinos when typhon signal above No. 8 is announced

MACAU, September 1 - Venues and premises offering games of chance will be temporarily closed when Macao’s Meteorological and Geophysics Bureau announces it will issue a typhoon signal above No. 8, according to Executive Order No.141/2023.

The Chief Executive issued today the relevant Executive Order, as Macao deals with the effects of the approaching Typhoon Saola, with a view of ensuring the safety of the population and the protection of their property. The Executive Order is based on the powers vested on the Chief Executive by Article 50 of the Basic Law of Macao, and No. 2 of Article 6 of Law No. 2/2001 Legal Framework for the Operations of Casino Games of Fortune.

The time for reopening will be announced at a later stage.

You just read:

Executive Order: temporary closure of casinos when typhon signal above No. 8 is announced

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more