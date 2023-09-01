CE: All-out effort to ensure safety of the public amid passage of Typhon Saola

MACAU, September 1 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, has directed the civil protection management team to employ utmost effort in minimising the adverse impact caused by the passage of Typhoon Saola, including flooding, and to assist people in need to be evacuated to safety.

Members of the civil protection management team should stay highly vigilant to other possible conditions linked to the passage of the super typhoon, in order to ensure the safety of the population and protection of their property.

Typhoon Signal No.10 was hoisted at 1am today. Red storm surge warning was issued at 7pm on Friday (1 September). Macao has entered a state of immediate prevention from 2pm on Friday due to Typhoon Saola.

The Chief Executive arrived to the Civil Protection Operations Centre on Friday evening to review the city’s response to Typhoon Saola and to be informed about the storm conditions.

A number of measures had already been put in place in response to the approaching Typhoon Saola, as directed by the Chief Executive. They included:

Ensuring supply of water and electricity, telecommunication services, and emergency transportation, including transportation for the sick and injured. Making proper arrangements at public and private car parks. Strengthening safety of ships at sea and construction sites. Coordinating effort to assist people in need to evacuate from low-lying areas in accordance to existing emergency plans;

Activating contingency plans in order to ensure stable supply of day-to-day goods and fresh food to the city. Supply of fresh food such as vegetables and meat had been continuously increased in recent days;

Issuing an appeal to managers of car parks in low-lying areas regarding closure of basement levels during the passage of the typhoon. Asking them to ensure measures had been taken to mitigate storm-related issues and flooding. Reminding them of their relevant obligations in the event of an accident or property loss;

Drivers had been reminded to move vehicles parked at basement levels of car parks. The west car park at the Macao checkpoint serving the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and some other 4,000 parking spaces at resorts and hotels were open for free parking during the passage of Typhoon Saola;

Requiring management agencies at public housing complexes located in low-lying areas to take precautionary measures against the storm and flooding, and install sluice gates in accordance with guidelines to enhance protection capabilities;

Requesting the municipal waste company to send additional staff to collect waste before issuance of Typhoon Signal No.8;

Requiring construction site managers to ensure safety at their respective sites, including of all equipment;

Sending text messages to Macao people overseas and tourists in Macao, reminding them to stay alert regarding the storm and the latest arrangements in relation to land, sea and air transportation. The tourist hotline 2833 3000 will maintain round-the-clock service.

Earlier on Friday, two Executive Orders were put in place to ensure safety of the population and protection of their property.

Firstly, all boundary checkpoints connecting the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) and the Zhuhai Municipality, in the mainland Guangdong Province, were temporary closed. The time for operations to be resumed will be announced at a later stage.

Secondly, venues and premises offering games of chance were temporarily closed when Macao’s Meteorological and Geophysics Bureau announced it would issue a typhoon signal above No.8. Time for reopening will be announced at a later stage.