MACAU, September 1 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Saola"

Update Time: 2023-09-02 01:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.10 In effect "red" Storm Surge Warning In effect

Tropical cyclone “Saola” is moving westward and is passing within 30 km of Macao. The wind in Macao will significantly increase and will reach between Beaufort scale level 10-12 with gusts, and there will be frequent heavy showers and thunderstorms. As “Saola” is passing through, the places that are sheltered from the strong winds originally may become exposed, and a sudden resumption of violent winds may occur. In addition, due to the influence of strong rainbands near the center of “Saola”, there will be heavy showers and thunderstorms in the next few days, and the rain will be quite heavy at times on 2nd and 3rd Sept.

Meanwhile, since “Saola” will be very close to the Pearl River Estuary, it will lead to additional water level increase according to the latest storm surge forecast. Combined with the influence of astronomical tide, flooding has occurred in inner harbor area. It is possible that flood level will reach between 1.5 and 2 meters in the morning, and water level may rise rapidly in a short period of time.

“Saola” is expected to have a significant impact on Macao. The public are advised to stay safe and pay attention to the latest weather information.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.