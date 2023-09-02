Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Saola" (Update Time: 2023-09-02 04:00)

MACAU, September 1 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Saola"

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.8 Between 5am and 7am on 2nd Sept. High Typhoon Signal No.10 In effect "orange" Storm Surge Warning In effect

Tropical cyclone “Saola” has passed within 30 km of Macao, and continues to move westward. As “Saola” starts to move away from Macao and gradually weakens, the wind in Macao also weakens but will remain between Beaufort scale level 8-9 with gusts. SMG will consider issuing Tropical Cyclone Signal No.8 SE between 5am and 7am in the morning of 2nd September. In addition, due to the rainbands of “Saola”, there will be heavy showers and thunderstorms today and tomorrow (2nd and 3rd Sept.), and the rain will be quite heavy at times.

Although “Saola” is currently very close to Macao, and flooding occurred in the inner-harbor area, however, since “Saola” moved much faster, thus the level of storm surge will be lower than expected. Flooding level between 1 and 1.5 meters is still possible to occur in the morning.

“Saola” will continue to bring significant impact on Macao. The public are advised to stay safe and pay attention to the latest weather information.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.