Strategic Marketing and Sales Executive Brings eCommerce Tech, Marketing Tech, and Ad Tech Experience to Outdoorsmen.com
We have been searching for the perfect addition to our team who will bring rapid growth of revenue to the trade shows and companies that we are acquiring, and we found that person in Chuck Barton.”GREENWOOD VILLAGE, COLORADO, USA, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Outdoorsmen.com, Inc., a social media and e-commerce technology company operating in the sporting goods industry, announced today that Chuck Barton: a sales and business development leader in strategic e-commerce marketing, and responsible for more than 100 million in annual B2B sales for companies like AT&T, Cook Medical, and Becton Dickinson, will be their Chief Marketing Officer, and the latest addition to the board of directors.
— Lynn Murphy
“Opportunities don’t come along that often to be part of a company that is truly disrupting a major industry here in the U.S., and I am honored to be part of this dynamic team of industry professionals,” said Chuck Barton, Chief Marketing Officer. “Over the next decade, Outdoorsmen.com will be changing the way B2B, B2C, and C2C transactions are done in the 862 billion dollar a year outdoor economy in the United States. I’m bringing more than 30 years of experience in growing companies that have revenue of more than 100 million annually, to the aggressive growth strategy that the Outdoorsmen.com team has implemented.” added Chuck Barton.
Outdoorsmen.com, Inc. announced earlier this year that it has made significant progress in preparing the company to go public, in an effort to execute faster on their aggressive roll-up strategy of small business operators and outdoor industry focused trade shows operators. Outdoorsmen.com aims to go public in the United States through either a merger with an existing publicly traded company, a SPAC merger, or a direct IPO listing on NASDAQ or the NYSE.
About Outdoorsmen.com, Inc.
Outdoorsmen.com is one of the largest digital media and technology companies in North America, solely devoted to the hundreds of millions of outdoormen and business operators that contribute to an annual gross economic output of $862 billion from the U.S. outdoor economy. Their social networking technology brands cover the spectrum of the outdoor economy – from hunting and fishing to tennis, and from soccer and youth sports to biking, the millions of online users rely on Outdoorsmen.com for the best, most entertaining, useful, and relevant social connections. Outdoorsmen.com is a proud member of the Outdoor Industry Association. https://outdoorindustry.org
Learn more about Outdoorsmen.com, Inc. by going to https://www.Outdoorsmen.com
Lynn Murphy / CEO
Outdoorsmen.com, Inc.
+1 888-838-3396
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn