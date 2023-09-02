Attorney General Ford Announces Seizure of 20,000 Doses of Controlled Substances, Counterfeit and Mislabeled Pharmaceuticals

Carson City, NV – Today, Attorney General Ford announced Office of the Attorney General investigators, along with Homeland Security Investigations special agents and with the support of Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; the Nevada State Board of Pharmacy; and Investigative Consultants, executed two search warrants on Wednesday, Aug. 30. The execution of these warrants resulted in the seizure of 20,000 doses of controlled substances, counterfeit pharmaceutical products and mislabeled pharmaceuticals. The search warrants were performed at two separate businesses in North Las Vegas: Super Botanica and El Cielito.

“Pharmaceuticals that are mislabeled or counterfeit can present serious dangers to consumers, who may not know exactly what they are buying,” said AG Ford. “Getting these substances off the street is important for the health and safety of Nevadans. I’m proud of the work my investigators did and grateful from the help from our partners in executing these warrants and getting these substances off the streets.”

According to the National Library of Medicine, “falsified and substandard drugs may contain toxic doses of dangerous ingredients and cause mass poisoning. Poor-quality medicines compromise the treatment of chronic and infectious diseases, causing disease progression, drug resistance, and death.” In addition, these items increase the potential for significant increases in economic damages to the community.

AG Ford has been a staunch advocate of fighting the addiction epidemic, which has impacted Nevada particularly hard. Under AG Ford, the Office of the Attorney General, representing the state along with litigating counties and cities, has brought in $1.1 billion through settlements with opioid companies to mitigate the opioid epidemic. In addition, AG Ford sponsored legislation in the 2023 legislative session that gives law enforcement the tools they need to crack down on fentanyl distribution by reducing the amount of fentanyl needed to be charged with trafficking.

