Disaster Recovery Center to Open Sept. 1 in Lāhainā

HONOLULU – A Disaster Recovery Center will open Friday, Sept. 1, in Lāhainā to help residents who were affected by the wildfires learn about local, state and federal assistance programs.

In keeping with Native Hawaiian tradition, a kumu, or community elder, blesses all facilities before the official opening, and the new Disaster Recovery Center in Lāhainā had its blessing Aug. 31.

You do not need to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to register for FEMA assistance. However, Disaster Recovery Centers are open to those who would like to speak, in person, to a FEMA specialist or representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration and the American Red Cross.

The Lāhainā Disaster Recovery Center is located at:

Lāhainā Civic Center Gymnasium

1840 Honoapi‘ilani Highway

Lāhainā, HI 96761

Opens: 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1

Regular hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

FEMA mitigation advisers will be at the Disaster Recovery Centers to offer tips about rebuilding and protecting homes from disaster-related damage. Most of the information provided is geared toward do-it-yourself work and general contractors.

Specialists from the SBA, which provides low-interest disaster loans to homeowners, renters and businesses of all sizes, will also be at the Disaster Recovery Centers. For more information, please visit https://www.sba.gov/hawaii-wildfires.

In addition to applying for FEMA assistance, survivors are encouraged to register with the Red Cross at 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) or speak to a representative at the recovery center. The Red Cross is providing financial assistance, temporary housing in hotels and other services to people, including survivors who are not eligible for some FEMA programs.

Disaster Recovery Center specialists can also answer questions about assistance programs as well as clarify next steps and give helpful information.

Here are the ways to register for FEMA assistance:

For the latest information on the Maui wildfire recovery efforts, visit mauicounty.gov and fema.gov/disaster/4724. Follow FEMA on social media: @FEMARegion9 and facebook.com/fema.