LinkedIn Live interview with Ivo Claassen: Tomorrow's veterinary medicines for healthy animals and humans, Online, 13:15-13:45 Amsterdam time (CEST), from 07/09/2023 to 07/09/2023

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is holding a live event on LinkedIn on how human and animal health are closely interlinked, and the need for innovation in veterinary medicines.

Ivo Claassen, the Head of the Veterinary Medicines Division, will discuss how EMA encourages research and innovation in veterinary medicines for the benefit of animal and public health, and the environment. The interview will be conducted by Sophie Labbe from the Communication Department.

Veterinarians, veterinary students, researchers and academics, as well as pet owners are invited to watch the interview by visiting the EMA LinkedIn page.

All live viewers are encouraged to participate and ask questions related to the topics previously mentioned at the end of the preliminary discussion (15min) by using the comment section. Questions related to the topic can also be sent in advance of the event by email to press@ema.europa.eu and will be answered live on 7 September.

For those wishing to explore these issues further and who, at the end of this Live, want to continue to follow the discussions initiated, register for the first Veterinary Awareness Day organised by EMA on 12 and 13 September.

Follow our LinkedIn page to be notified when we go Live.