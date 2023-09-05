SECIL Law Announces the Addition of Ivan Knauer As Partner in Washington, DC
New partner Ivan Knauer joins SECIL Law's roster of experienced securities and white-collar attorneys based in Washington, DC.
Ivan is a highly regarded member of the DC securities enforcement bar and has a well-earned reputation as a premier advocate and valued colleague; we are thrilled that he has decided to join us.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SECIL Law is pleased to announce the addition of Partner Ivan Knauer to the firm. He joins a roster of experienced securities and white-collar attorneys based in Washington, DC.
Ivan represents public companies, broker-dealers, investment advisers, investment companies and their officers, directors and employees in securities enforcement and litigation matters. He represents clients in enforcement matters brought by a variety of state and federal agencies, including the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and the Department of Justice (DOJ). He also handles securities class actions, arbitrations and internal investigations.
A former enforcement attorney at FINRA and the SEC, Ivan also advises financial institutions on regulatory compliance matters. He has extensive experience with SEC receiverships and bankruptcy matters, and regularly conducts internal investigations. In addition, he has served as an expert witness in state and federal courts on various securities-related matters.
Adriaen Morse, SECIL Law’s managing partner, noted: “Ivan is a highly regarded member of the DC securities enforcement bar and has a well-earned reputation as a premier advocate and valued colleague; we are thrilled that he has decided to join us.” Mr. Knauer said: “I am very happy to be joining old friends and former SEC colleagues at SECIL Law. After decades at big law firms, I look forward to working at such a focused, vibrant boutique firm with a dedicated group of highly experienced practitioners. Plus, they are really good people. This is a perfect fit for me at this stage of my life and career, and I am looking forward to this next chapter.”
Prior to joining SECIL Law, Ivan was a partner and practice group leader at other national and international law firms.
