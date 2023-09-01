A California judge is poised to decide if an online lender offering small loans at over 150% interest violates state law, which would deal a blow to finance companies that critics argue have skirted rate caps to profit from cash-strapped borrowers.
You just read:
California case could deal blow to high-interest online lenders
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.