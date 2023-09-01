Issues of enhancing multifaceted cooperation with Germany discussed at the MFA of Turkmenistan

01/09/2023

On September 1, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held talks with the German delegation headed by the German Bundestag member Peter Beyer.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed the current agenda of interstate cooperation. In this context, the importance of contacts at the highest and high levels was emphasized.

Important aspects of further cooperation in the political, trade and economic fields were also specified. The areas of healthcare, digitalization, agriculture and rational use of water resources are designated as promising areas. In this regard, R.Meredov noted the importance of boosting trade and economic partnership by intensifying the work of the Joint Turkmen-German working group on economic cooperation and organizing business forums.

During the negotiations, attention was also paid to the inter-parliamentary dialogue between Turkmenistan and Germany.