Submit Release
News Search

There were 948 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,323 in the last 365 days.

Issues of enhancing multifaceted cooperation with Germany discussed at the MFA of Turkmenistan

Issues of enhancing multifaceted cooperation with Germany discussed at the MFA of Turkmenistan

01/09/2023

136

On September 1, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held talks with the German delegation headed by the German Bundestag member Peter Beyer.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed the current agenda of interstate cooperation. In this context, the importance of contacts at the highest and high levels was emphasized.

Important aspects of further cooperation in the political, trade and economic fields were also specified. The areas of healthcare, digitalization, agriculture and rational use of water resources are designated as promising areas. In this regard, R.Meredov noted the importance of boosting trade and economic partnership by intensifying the work of the Joint Turkmen-German working group on economic cooperation and organizing business forums.

During the negotiations, attention was also paid to the inter-parliamentary dialogue between Turkmenistan and Germany.

You just read:

Issues of enhancing multifaceted cooperation with Germany discussed at the MFA of Turkmenistan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more