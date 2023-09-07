Windes Recognized as One of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in Orange County
EINPresswire.com/ -- Windes, a premier California accounting and advisory firm, is thrilled to announce it has been named a 2023 honoree of The Civic 50 Orange County by OneOC and Points of Light, the world’s largest organization dedicated to volunteer service. This award recognizes Windes as one of the most community-minded companies in Orange County. The firm has been honored with his award since its inception in 2017.
The Civic 50 Orange County initiative, modeled after Points of Light’s national program, provides a standard for superior corporate citizenship. It showcases how companies can use their time, skills, and resources to drive social impact in their company and communities.
"It is a tremendous privilege to be recognized as a Civic 50 OC honoree for our social impact within Orange County," says James Cordova, Managing Partner of Windes. "This recognition is made possible because of our extraordinary team – who always show up in large numbers to support causes that enrich the lives of others. Commitment to community and serving others is integral to Windes' culture and mission. We will continue to lead with compassion and support organizations that help others in need."
Points of Light, partnered with OneOC to recognize and celebrate companies in Orange County that give back to the communities where they do business. OneOC is a nonprofit organization that helps companies build and grow their employee volunteer and giving programs to maximize charitable activities in the community.
The award identifies the 50 most community-minded companies in Orange County, determined by an independently administered and scored survey. Companies are selected based on four dimensions of their community engagement program – investment of resources, integration across business functions, institutionalization through policies and systems, and impact on the community.
"The honorees of The Civic 50 OC display a steadfast commitment to nurturing a culture of service and compassion within our communities, all while pursuing their business objectives," remarked Cassi Palmer, Director of Community Relations at OneOC. "We extend our admiration to the 2023 honorees of The Civic 50 OC for their resolute endeavors and unwavering dedication to surmounting today's challenges and seizing opportunities. It is with great honor that we recognize Windes for the affirmative influence you have cast upon our community."
About Windes
Windes is a leading advisory, audit, and tax firm for growth-oriented small and mid-sized privately held companies, nonprofit organizations, and high-net-worth individuals. Our approach uses tailored expertise to proactively inform decision-making to maximize our clients' business potential. For more information on how we can be your trusted advisor, visit us at windes.com.
