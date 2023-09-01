Submit Release
AB387 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Joint Survey Committee on Tax Exemptions - 2023-09-01

WISCONSIN, September 1 - An Act to amend 16.705 (1b) (d) and 16.71 (5r); and to create 71.05 (6) (a) 30., 71.05 (6) (b) 57. and 224.55 of the statutes; Relating to: creating a child care reimbursement account program, providing an income tax subtraction for certain contributions to a child care reimbursement account, and granting rule-making authority. (FE)

Status: A - Ways and Means

