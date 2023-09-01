Frontier Airlines to Participate in the TD Cowen 16th Annual Global Transportation Conference

DENVER, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontier Airlines, Inc., a subsidiary of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC), today announced that Jimmy Dempsey, EVP & CFO, will present at the TD Cowen 16th Annual Global Transportation Conference on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 9:10am ET.



The event will be webcast and may be accessed through a link posted to the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.flyfrontier.com/news-and-events/events.

About Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ: ULCC) is committed to “Low Fares Done Right.” Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company operates 126 A320 family aircraft and has the largest A320neo family fleet in the U.S. The use of these aircraft, along with Frontier’s high-density seating configuration and weight-saving initiatives, have contributed to Frontier’s continued ability to the be the most fuel-efficient of all major U.S. carriers when measured by ASMs per fuel gallon consumed. With more than 220 new Airbus planes on order, including direct leases, Frontier will continue to grow to deliver on the mission of providing affordable travel across America.

