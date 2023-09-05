SiSTEM Tutoring Kicks Off the New School Year, Empowering Students to Excel from Day One
The Texas-based tutoring company ensures students are set for success during the new school year with the confidence, skills, & knowledge needed for success.
Starting the school year with a strong support system can make all the difference in a student's educational journey.”HOUSTON, TX, USA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As the back-to-school season approaches, SiSTEM Tutoring, a leading Texas-based tutoring agency, is geared up and excited to help students start the new school year on the right foot. With students returning to school, SiSTEM Tutoring is encouraging families to embrace early academic support to ensure students are equipped with the confidence, skills, and knowledge needed for success.
— Pearl Ubaru, CEO of SiSTEM Tutoring
During the 2022-2023 school year, SiSTEM Tutoring supported over 2,000 students across 19 campuses in the US. This represents over 20,000 tutoring hours. Additionally, SiSTEM tutors completed 1,000 hours of tutoring over the summer for the Refugee Impact Program Summer School. Data showed that Math and English Language Arts were the most in-demand subjects for tutoring.
The start of a new school year is an opportunity for students to set their goals high and embark on a journey of academic achievement. SiSTEM Tutoring recognizes that a solid foundation is crucial for a student's long-term success, and their team of dedicated tutors is prepared to provide the guidance and support necessary to achieve those goals. The impact of these supports on students is clear – 87% of SiSTEM students reported a 10% increase in their final grades, and 98% of SiSTEM students reported increased confidence in themselves and their schoolwork.
"At SiSTEM Tutoring, we believe that every student has the potential to excel academically. Our mission is to empower students by providing them with personalized tutoring services that address their unique needs and challenges," said Pearl Ubaru, CEO of SiSTEM Tutoring. "Starting the school year with a strong support system can make all the difference in a student's educational journey."
SiSTEM Tutoring offers a wide range of tutoring services, covering subjects such as mathematics, science, language arts, and more. Whether students are struggling with a specific concept or seeking enrichment opportunities, SiSTEM Tutoring’s experienced tutors offer tailored instruction to meet each student's individual learning needs.
As students prepare to return to school, SiSTEM Tutoring is ready to collaborate with parents and guardians to develop a personalized tutoring plan that aligns with their child's educational goals. By enrolling in SiSTEM Tutoring's programs early, students can harness their full potential and excel in their academic pursuits.
