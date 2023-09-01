Traffic will shift back to the temporary Kaipāpaʻu Bridge in Hauula on Sept. 8

Main, News Posted on Sep 1, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is notifying Oʻahu motorists that vehicular traffic will be shifted from the old Kaipāpaʻu Bridge in Hauula back to the temporary bridge on Friday, Sept. 8, as waterline work will be completed. During the shift, pedestrian and vehicular traffic will not be impacted.

The Kaipāpaʻu Bridge Replacement Project includes the construction of a new bridge, relocation of water and electrical routes, and stream bank stabilization improvements. The new Kaipāpaʻu Stream Bridge is scheduled to be operational by August 2024, and the full project is scheduled to be completed by May of 2025, weather-permitting.

HDOT advises the public to drive with caution through the area. For more information on the Kaipāpaʻu Bridge Replacement project, please view the website at https://www.kaipapaubridge.com/ or call the dedicated hotline (808) 268-1119.

