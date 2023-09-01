Submit Release
News Search

There were 969 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,338 in the last 365 days.

Update No. 1: VSP BCI Troop A West - St. Albans / Death investigation, improper disposal of a body

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 23A2004912

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Benjamin Weed

STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop A West – St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 12:45 p.m. Aug. 22, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Private residence on Intervale Avenue, Richford, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Death investigation / improper disposal of a body

 

 

ACCUSED: Shawn Bair

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

 

VICTIM: Timothy Bair

AGE: 65

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office notified the Vermont State Police that they have completed the autopsy on the deceased man in this case. He has been positively identified as Timothy Bair, 65, of Richford. The autopsy was unable to determine a cause and manner of death, and both will officially be listed as undetermined. No further details are available.

 

 

***Initial news release, 9:35 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023***

The Vermont State Police is investigating the death of a man whose body was found Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 22, 2023, in a shallow grave in the back yard of a home in Richford. Preliminary investigation indicates the death is not suspicious.

 

The investigation began at about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday when state police received a call reporting that Shawn Bair, 32, of Richford, had informed the caller that a family member recently died of natural causes, and Mr. Bair had buried the relative in the back yard of his home on Intervale Avenue.

 

Detectives obtained a search warrant and responded to the scene, where troopers located a grave and unearthed human remains. The body is believed to be that of the 65-year-old relative but was transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to confirm identity and attempt to determine the cause and manner of death.

 

In consultation with the Franklin County State’s Attorney’s Office, detectives issued a citation to Mr. Bair on a charge of improper disposal of a body. He is due to appear for arraignment at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Albans.

 

The investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing, and no further information is currently available. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Mr. Bair’s arraignment. Members of the media should call the Court Clerk’s Office to confirm details of the hearing.

 

- 30 -

 

You just read:

Update No. 1: VSP BCI Troop A West - St. Albans / Death investigation, improper disposal of a body

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more