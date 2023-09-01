Submit Release
H-1 Freeway Salt Lake Rehabilitation Project resumes with westbound work

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) provides an update to Oʻahu motorists on the H-1 Freeway Salt Lake Rehabilitation Project, from the Valkenburgh Street underpass to the Salt Lake Boulevard underpass.

Roadwork has been scheduled over the weekends, with up to three lanes closed on the H-1 Freeway westbound, between the stadium (Exit 15A) and the H-1/H-201 merge, from 8 p.m. on Friday nights, continuously through 2:30 a.m. on Monday mornings.

Beginning on Friday Sept. 22, a full closure of the westbound H-1 Freeway will begin and continue until work in the westbound direction is finished. Motorists should expect that some weekends will not require a full closure, depending on the type of work needed. The public will be reminded by a separate news release at least one week before the full closure happens. Work in the westbound direction is anticipated to be finished by January 2024, weather-permitting. Full closure details are as follows:

  • At 8 p.m. Friday, the two right lanes will be closed.
  • At 8:30 p.m. Saturday, an additional right lane will be closed for a total of three lanes.
  • At 8 a.m. Sunday, an additional lane will be closed. This will be a continuous full closure of the H-1 westbound between Exit 15A and the H-1/H-201 merge.
  • All lanes will reopen at 2:30 a.m. Monday.

The H-1 Freeway Salt Lake Rehabilitation project is anticipated to be completed by June 2024, weather-permitting.

Electronic message boards will be posted notifying motorists of closure information. TheBus and first responders will not be allowed through the work zone when the full closure is in place. Please view an up-to-date list of lane closures on state roadways on our HDOT website at http://hidot.hawaii.gov/roadwork All roadwork is weather-permitting.

