Researcher and Educator Jimmy Corsetti Launches Exclusive Show on Rumble and Locals

Rumble diversifies its content portfolio with the addition of Jimmy Corsetti's weekly educational livestream.

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, the video-sharing platform ( NASDAQ: RUM ), announced today that Jimmy Corsetti, the popular researcher, and educator, will be launching "Bright Insight with Jimmy Corsetti", a live stream version of his already popular show. In addition to this exclusive program, paying supporters on Locals can also participate in a monthly Q&A with Jimmy. His new show will feature independently researched video presentations on topics such as lost ancient mysteries and the cosmos.

"My goal is to create conversations and get people to think for themselves," said Jimmy Corsetti.

“Rumble is becoming known as the platform where creators are free to express themselves and start conversations about any topic, which is why Jimmy Corsetti is a welcome addition to the platform," said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski. “With his significant fan base and interesting take on intriguing topics, we're excited to see his exclusive new show explode on Rumble and Locals," he added.

You can subscribe to Jimmy Corsetti's Rumble channel at https://rumble.com/c/BrightInsight .

You can join Jimmy Corsetti's Locals community at https://brightins ight.locals.com/support .

ABOUT JIMMY CORSETTI

With a fan base of 1.6 million YouTube subscribers, independent researcher and educator Jimmy Corsetti has shaken up the internet with his videos exploring thought-provoking topics such as ancient mysteries and the cosmos.

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth video platform creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble’s mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: https://corp.rumble.com .