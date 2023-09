USGrants.org Releases Monthly Report on Grants for Businesses in August 2023

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- USGrants.org, a government grants and federal funding resource portal, has tracked, across all business programs, over 20,559 funding opportunities and $95.92B allocated funding as of August 2023. Here's the breakdown by category and the number of programs and amount of funding tracked for each:

AC and Heating Companies

Tracked Programs: 12

Tracked Funding: $92,400,136

Agriculture Research Companies

Tracked Programs: 8

Tracked Funding: $44,700,000

Agriculture Services

Tracked Programs: 160

Tracked Funding: $1,204,015,744

Alzheimers Disease Research

Tracked Programs: 86

Tracked Funding: $62,617,342

Ambulatory Services

Tracked Programs: 5

Tracked Funding: $10,800,000

Applied Science

Tracked Programs: 17

Tracked Funding: $17,563,000

Architects

Tracked Programs: 58

Tracked Funding: $29,327,010

Armed Forces

Tracked Programs: 10

Tracked Funding: $4,350,000

Artificial Intelligence Researchers

Tracked Programs: 22

Tracked Funding: $39,582,160

Attorney Offices

Tracked Programs: 11

Tracked Funding: $14,810,000

Autism Research

Tracked Programs: 118

Tracked Funding: $28,767,000

Automotive Service Providers

Tracked Programs: 6

Tracked Funding: $7,350,100

Aviation Companies

Tracked Programs: 27

Tracked Funding: $3,016,959,396

Banking Service Providers

Tracked Programs: 6

Tracked Funding: $6,247,000

Bioengineering Companies

Tracked Programs: 28

Tracked Funding: $6,600,000

Biomedical Research Companies

Tracked Programs: 47

Tracked Funding: $41,275,000

Black Colleges and Universities

Tracked Programs: 74

Tracked Funding: $89,074,967

Blood Transfusion Services

Tracked Programs: 35

Tracked Funding: $52,706,453

Broadcasting Services

Tracked Programs: 13

Tracked Funding: $4,650,000

Business Consultants

Tracked Programs: 380

Tracked Funding: $346,865,401

Business Innovation

Tracked Programs: 106

Tracked Funding: $36,570,499

Business Outreach Centres

Tracked Programs: 9

Tracked Funding: $2,375,000

Business Technology Services

Tracked Programs: 31

Tracked Funding: $2,315,000

Campground Organizations

Tracked Programs: 16

Tracked Funding: $957,276

Cemeteries

Tracked Programs: 23

Tracked Funding: $619,452,038

Child Care Service Providers

Tracked Programs: 89

Tracked Funding: $201,496,458

Chronic Disease Research

Tracked Programs: 62

Tracked Funding: $52,369,000

Church

Tracked Programs: 22

Tracked Funding: $10,401,452

Climate Change Organizations

Tracked Programs: 255

Tracked Funding: $232,543,475

Coal Mining Companies

Tracked Programs: 11

Tracked Funding: $66,930,209

Colleges

Tracked Programs: 310

Tracked Funding: $430,249,263

Community Development Services

Tracked Programs: 80

Tracked Funding: $377,068,210

Community Services

Tracked Programs: 77

Tracked Funding: $30,586,094

Concrete Manufacturing Companies

Tracked Programs: 12

Tracked Funding: $14,936,344

Construction Companies

Tracked Programs: 158

Tracked Funding: $1,929,065,426

Consumer Protection Companies

Tracked Programs: 2

Tracked Funding: $1,290,000

Criminal Justice Services

Tracked Programs: 139

Tracked Funding: $265,257,119

Cyberinfrastructure Services

Tracked Programs: 33

Tracked Funding: $38,142,464

Cybersecurity Services

Tracked Programs: 52

Tracked Funding: $753,593,501

Dental Services

Tracked Programs: 81

Tracked Funding: $18,224,000

Dentists

Tracked Programs: 33

Tracked Funding: $4,150,000

Diabetes Research

Tracked Programs: 206

Tracked Funding: $339,882,001

Disability Services

Tracked Programs: 259

Tracked Funding: $282,767,378

Disaster Recovery Groups

Tracked Programs: 173

Tracked Funding: $1,906,289,809

Distance Education

Tracked Programs: 12

Tracked Funding: $5,965,000

Drug Abuse Research and Prevention

Tracked Programs: 108

Tracked Funding: $14,380,000

Earthquake Research Organizations

Tracked Programs: 150

Tracked Funding: $76,253,574

Education Programs

Tracked Programs: 379

Tracked Funding: $451,381,674

Educators

Tracked Programs: 49

Tracked Funding: $56,870,300

Elementary Schools

Tracked Programs: 234

Tracked Funding: $430,593,000

Emergency Management Programs

Tracked Programs: 181

Tracked Funding: $330,169,500

Emergency Medical Services

Tracked Programs: 38

Tracked Funding: $24,003,000

Employment Offices

Tracked Programs: 257

Tracked Funding: $1,834,035,271

Energy Storage Services

Tracked Programs: 22

Tracked Funding: $302,352,783

Engineering Companies

Tracked Programs: 471

Tracked Funding: $882,238,832

Entrepreneurs

Tracked Programs: 145

Tracked Funding: $102,520,092

Environmental Engineering Services

Tracked Programs: 7

Tracked Funding: $100,000

Environmental Groups

Tracked Programs: 798

Tracked Funding: $706,388,103

Farming Businesses

Tracked Programs: 13

Tracked Funding: $1,640,295

Fire Training Programs

Tracked Programs: 22

Tracked Funding: $5,396,851

Fishing Companies

Tracked Programs: 48

Tracked Funding: $55,881,825

Florists

Tracked Programs: 4

Tracked Funding: $148,096

Food and Nutrition Companies

Tracked Programs: 9

Tracked Funding: $250,606,250

Food Research Programs

Tracked Programs: 38

Tracked Funding: $228,310,000

Food Safety Research

Tracked Programs: 60

Tracked Funding: $112,518,378

Forensic Services

Tracked Programs: 116

Tracked Funding: $284,555,819

Forestry Services

Tracked Programs: 34

Tracked Funding: $72,731,560

Gaming Service Providers

Tracked Programs: 10

Tracked Funding: $1,358,000

Health and Safety Services

Tracked Programs: 30

Tracked Funding: $12,684,500

Healthcare Providers

Tracked Programs: 99

Tracked Funding: $238,208,070

Hearing Health Care

Tracked Programs: 14

Tracked Funding: $1,225,000

Heart Disease Research

Tracked Programs: 20

Tracked Funding: $16,905,000

High Schools

Tracked Programs: 53

Tracked Funding: $63,618,805

Higher Education

Tracked Programs: 178

Tracked Funding: $559,690,425

Historic Preservation

Tracked Programs: 94

Tracked Funding: $55,797,373

Historical Sites

Tracked Programs: 2

Tracked Funding: $555,000

HIV and AIDS support

Tracked Programs: 690

Tracked Funding: $3,076,566,262

Hospitals

Tracked Programs: 111

Tracked Funding: $366,335,878

Hotels

Tracked Programs: 1

Tracked Funding: $40,000

Housing Providers

Tracked Programs: 264

Tracked Funding: $1,255,621,851

Hunting Service Providers

Tracked Programs: 11

Tracked Funding: $4,792,968

Infectious Disease Research

Tracked Programs: 129

Tracked Funding: $295,786,543

Influenza Research

Tracked Programs: 91

Tracked Funding: $687,812,000

Information Technology Services

Tracked Programs: 60

Tracked Funding: $191,636,136

Infrastructure Services

Tracked Programs: 488

Tracked Funding: $9,422,930,372

Innovation Research Organizations

Tracked Programs: 103

Tracked Funding: $17,850,500

Inspection Companies

Tracked Programs: 34

Tracked Funding: $616,424,469

Insurance Companies

Tracked Programs: 52

Tracked Funding: $615,965,468

Journalism Programs

Tracked Programs: 69

Tracked Funding: $41,048,098

Kidney Disease Research

Tracked Programs: 33

Tracked Funding: $9,010,000

Landscaping Service Providers

Tracked Programs: 7

Tracked Funding: $447,545

Legal Services

Tracked Programs: 6

Tracked Funding: $6,285,043

Libraries

Tracked Programs: 45

Tracked Funding: $27,643,500

Manufacturing Companies

Tracked Programs: 177

Tracked Funding: $5,379,240,455

Manufacturing Innovation Programs

Tracked Programs: 20

Tracked Funding: $930,000,004

Marketing Service Providers

Tracked Programs: 46

Tracked Funding: $353,969,337

Materials Research Organizations

Tracked Programs: 20

Tracked Funding: $10,700,002

Memorial Services

Tracked Programs: 60

Tracked Funding: $305,130,140

Mental Health Services

Tracked Programs: 259

Tracked Funding: $210,476,000

Military Services

Tracked Programs: 129

Tracked Funding: $280,287,317

Mining Companies

Tracked Programs: 89

Tracked Funding: $111,614,055

Mortgage Service Providers

Tracked Programs: 2

Tracked Funding: $6,000,000

Motels

Tracked Programs: 3

Tracked Funding: $40,000

Museums

Tracked Programs: 58

Tracked Funding: $26,125,032

Music Programs

Tracked Programs: 23

Tracked Funding: $6,211,178

Nanotechnology Companies

Tracked Programs: 28

Tracked Funding: $6,000,000

Natural Resource Organizations

Tracked Programs: 368

Tracked Funding: $279,322,436

Non Profit Organizations

Tracked Programs: 15

Tracked Funding: $31,537,000

Nuclear Forensics

Tracked Programs: 11

Tracked Funding: $39,830,000

Nuclear Physics Programs

Tracked Programs: 11

Tracked Funding: $6,670,000

Nuclear Science Programs

Tracked Programs: 8

Tracked Funding: $102,000,000

Nursing Services

Tracked Programs: 65

Tracked Funding: $55,499,223

Obesity Prevention Programs

Tracked Programs: 17

Tracked Funding: $34,506,250

Oil and Gas Companies

Tracked Programs: 24

Tracked Funding: $222,125,009

Pest Control Service Providers

Tracked Programs: 56

Tracked Funding: $137,177,227

Pharmacies

Tracked Programs: 4

Tracked Funding: $550,000

Physicians

Tracked Programs: 50

Tracked Funding: $7,225,000

Postsecondary Education

Tracked Programs: 263

Tracked Funding: $192,678,509

Power Generation Companies

Tracked Programs: 11

Tracked Funding: $21,500,006

Publishing Businesses

Tracked Programs: 41

Tracked Funding: $7,625,000

Radiochemistry Programs

Tracked Programs: 6

Tracked Funding: $4,300,000

Rail Transportation Services

Tracked Programs: 102

Tracked Funding: $31,727,041,177

Recreational Service Providers

Tracked Programs: 67

Tracked Funding: $17,803,202

Recycling Services

Tracked Programs: 24

Tracked Funding: $136,358,771

Refugee Services

Tracked Programs: 249

Tracked Funding: $322,215,000

Rehabilitation Research Programs

Tracked Programs: 293

Tracked Funding: $153,734,452

Rehabilitation Service Providers

Tracked Programs: 618

Tracked Funding: $677,437,820

Religious Freedom Programs

Tracked Programs: 35

Tracked Funding: $26,463,697

Religious Organizations

Tracked Programs: 55

Tracked Funding: $43,148,696

Renewable Energy Services

Tracked Programs: 69

Tracked Funding: $45,643,511

Renovation Companies

Tracked Programs: 9

Tracked Funding: $7,589,752

Rental Companies

Tracked Programs: 8

Tracked Funding: $20,400,000

Reproductive Health Organizations

Tracked Programs: 34

Tracked Funding: $861,829,000

Retail Stores

Tracked Programs: 18

Tracked Funding: $20,340,000

Retirement Services

Tracked Programs: 21

Tracked Funding: $18,272,593

Salmon Conservation and Research

Tracked Programs: 153

Tracked Funding: $467,943,040

Schools

Tracked Programs: 154

Tracked Funding: $550,606,421

Science Education

Tracked Programs: 27

Tracked Funding: $3,117,573

Skin Diseases Research

Tracked Programs: 16

Tracked Funding: $3,400,000

Social Services

Tracked Programs: 19

Tracked Funding: $313,151,716

Space Exploration Organizations

Tracked Programs: 13

Tracked Funding: $5,550,000

Special Education Programs

Tracked Programs: 167

Tracked Funding: $159,345,102

Student Internship Programs

Tracked Programs: 10

Tracked Funding: $546,367

Suicide Prevention Services

Tracked Programs: 51

Tracked Funding: $87,677,461

Supply Chain Services

Tracked Programs: 41

Tracked Funding: $241,916,508

Technical Assistance Providers

Tracked Programs: 1240

Tracked Funding: $2,702,056,373

Technical Support Providers

Tracked Programs: 61

Tracked Funding: $576,716,534

Technology Service Providers

Tracked Programs: 1151

Tracked Funding: $2,899,667,849

Telecommunication Services

Tracked Programs: 6

Tracked Funding: $6,109,150

Textile Services

Tracked Programs: 7

Tracked Funding: $1,330,000

Tourism Companies

Tracked Programs: 45

Tracked Funding: $110,293,233

Training Services

Tracked Programs: 2255

Tracked Funding: $3,029,253,919

Transportation Services

Tracked Programs: 265

Tracked Funding: $1,748,169,631

Travel Agencies

Tracked Programs: 64

Tracked Funding: $68,461,057

Tribal Colleges and Universities

Tracked Programs: 24

Tracked Funding: $38,675,000

Trucking Service Providers

Tracked Programs: 2

Tracked Funding: $15,000

Universities

Tracked Programs: 530

Tracked Funding: $625,575,686

Utility Companies

Tracked Programs: 5

Tracked Funding: $2,176,002

Veteran Support Organizations

Tracked Programs: 163

Tracked Funding: $644,881,657

Video Production Companies

Tracked Programs: 38

Tracked Funding: $4,799,769

Violence Prevention Programs

Tracked Programs: 115

Tracked Funding: $150,505,951

Waste Management Service Providers

Tracked Programs: 49

Tracked Funding: $55,312,042

Water Conservation Organizations

Tracked Programs: 151

Tracked Funding: $77,260,608

Welfare Services

Tracked Programs: 54

Tracked Funding: $226,871,237

Wildlife Management Programs

Tracked Programs: 56

Tracked Funding: $18,754,757

Wildlife Refuge Services

Tracked Programs: 115

Tracked Funding: $96,571,960

Wildlife Restoration Services

Tracked Programs: 75

Tracked Funding: $371,775,259

Women Entrepreneurs

Tracked Programs: 33

Tracked Funding: $2,405,605

Women in Business

Tracked Programs: 569

Tracked Funding: $1,094,083,993

Youth Education

Tracked Programs: 19

Tracked Funding: $50,661,978

Youth Engagement Programs

Tracked Programs: 91

Tracked Funding: $89,167,719

The Small Business Administrator manages grants for businesses: https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/grants

For more information on the list of funding programs in each category, visit: https://www.usgrants.org/business

Businesses and organizations may be eligible to apply for and receive federal funding. To apply as an organization:

1. Obtain a DUNS number. This is a unique 9-digit identification number provided by Dun and Bradstreet (D&B) for your organization. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 2 business days to complete.

2. Register with the System for Award Management (SAM). The United States utilizes SAM to manage funding applications for organizations. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 4 weeks to complete.

3. Complete the registration form as an organization on grants.gov and obtain a username and password.

4. Submit the application package containing all of the materials required by the funding opportunity.

5. Obtain a tracking number.

6. Track the status of the application with the tracking number.

What is USGrants.org?

USGrants.org is the "go-to" portal for government grants and funding opportunities in the United States. Our goal is to help businesses and organizations find and apply for grant opportunities by providing all the resources and tools needed.