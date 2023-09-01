Coherus BioSciences to Participate at Upcoming September Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus“, Nasdaq: CHRS) today announced that senior management will participate in the following investor conferences:



Citi's 2023 18th Annual BioPharma Conference in Boston on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, including participation in an I-O Panel Discussion at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference in Boston on Thursday, September 7, 2023 for 1x1 meetings only.

H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York on September 12-13, 2023 for a fireside chat-format presentation on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 1:30 pm EDT.



A live audio webcast and an archive of the presentations from the Citi and HCW conferences will be available on the investors’ page of the Coherus website at http://investors.coherus.com.

Coherus Contact Information:

Marek Ciszewski, SVP Investor Relations

IR@coherus.com