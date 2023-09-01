New ALS Treatments Now Covered Under Provinces Publicly Funded Drug Plan

CANADA, September 1 - Released on September 1, 2023

People living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) may benefit from the addition of two medications to the Saskatchewan Drug Plan Formulary.

The Government of Saskatchewan is expanding treatment options for those living with ALS by listing Albrioza (sodium phenylbutyrate and ursodoxicoltaurine) and the oral suspension of Radicava (edaravone) on the Saskatchewan Drug Plan Formulary. Effective September 1, eligible ALS patients who meet certain medical criteria may be considered for coverage of these medications under the Saskatchewan Drug Plan.

"Providing patients living with ALS additional treatment options is crucial, given the speed at which this disease progresses," Minister of Health Everett Hindley said. "Saskatchewan residents living with ALS know how debilitating this disease can be. Including these medications on the Saskatchewan Formulary gives patients access to potentially life-changing treatments."

ALS is a fatal neurodegenerative disease that affects around 3,000 Canadians. ALS rapidly causes patients to lose the ability to move and speak. As their condition progresses, ALS patients are significantly impacted in their ability to perform routine daily activities, such as feeding or grooming themselves. Ultimately, the disease leads to the loss of essential functions like swallowing and breathing. There is currently no cure for ALS, but medications such as Albrioza and Radicava may help slow the rate of disease progression.

"On behalf of the ALS Society of Saskatchewan we would like to thank the government for adding these to the Formulary as this will support those affected by ALS in the province," said Denis Simard, Executive Director of the ALS Society of Saskatchewan. "Anything that can help those living with ALS hold on to a quality of life for a longer period of time makes a big difference."

Patients and families who think they or their family member may benefit from therapy with these medications are encouraged to speak with their physician.

