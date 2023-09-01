SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of CarGurus, Inc. - CARG

NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of CarGurus, Inc. (“CarGurus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CARG). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether CarGurus and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 3, 2023, CarGurus “announced that it will delay its second quarter 2023 earnings release and conference call, previously scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 3, 2023. CarGurus has not completed its customary quarterly closing and review procedures for the three months ended June 30, 2023. CarGurus will announce the date of the rescheduled earnings release and conference call in a subsequent press release.”

On this news, CarGurus’ stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on August 4, 2023.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

