New ONR Mobile App Available to Download, Including DoN Work Phones

A new mobile app from the Office of Naval Research (ONR) is just a download away – expanding ONR’s reach to a wider and more diverse audience, and increasing awareness of its role within the Department of the Navy (DoN).

The user-friendly “ONR” mobile app has been approved for downloads on DoN work phones, as well as the general public, giving access to ONR information to anyone who wants to learn more about naval science and technology. It allows STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) students and university researchers to learn about research initiatives and internship opportunities, and contains links to the DoN’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities/Minority Institutions programs.

For small business and potential industry partners, the “ONR” mobile app provides a quick and easy introduction to ONR’s Broad Agency Announcements (BAA) and Funding Opportunity Announcements (FOA), as well as information on the DoN Technology Transfer program, which allows relevant nonfederal entities to benefit from ONR research and development. It also includes links to the Office of Small Business, Navy Mantech, the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR)/Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) and DoN Rapid Innovation Fund (RIF).

Through the “ONR” app, Sailors and Marines, often the first to identify issues that may be helped by new technology, now have an easier way to communicate directly with TechSolutions – ONR Global’s development program that quickly responds and produces prototype solutions to warfighter challenges. Sailors and Marines can email TechSolutions directly through a link available on the app.

Potential and new employees for U.S. and overseas positions may find information about current vacancies through the “ONR” app, as well as a checklist to help them navigate through the onboarding process once hired. Other contact links are accessible directly through the “ONR” mobile app with a directory located in the app’s menu at the bottom of the screen.

As an outreach tool, the “ONR” app not only highlights information about ONR’s role within the DoN and the naval community at large, it informs and encourages more collaboration with industry and global allies, promotes educational opportunities for STEM and reaches an untold number of potential partners in science and technology fields around the world.

The “ONR” app is based on a similar mobile platform used for several years by the Department of the Air Force. It is free to anyone through Apple’s App Store and Google Play. Simply search for “Office of Naval Research” on your preferred platform. If downloading to a DoN work phone, tap the Flank Speed Comp Portal app on your GFE mobile device. Tap the Apps Menu, then scroll to categories. The “ONR” app is located in the reference category.

