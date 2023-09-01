September 1 - Secretary of State Jena Griswold Named Statewide Labor Champion by Colorado AFL-CIO

State of Colorado

News Release

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Secretary of State Chris Beall

Deputy Secretary of State Media contacts

303-860-6903

Annie Orloff - annie.orloff@coloradosos.gov

Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov

Denver, September 1, 2023 - Secretary of State Jena Griswold has been named Colorado’s Statewide Labor Champion by the Colorado AFL-CIO in recognition of her work to increase access to the ballot box for every Colorado voter.

“Workers in Colorado are the backbone of all that our great state has to offer,” said Secretary Griswold in receiving the award. “No eligible Coloradan should have to choose between a day’s pay or standing in an eight-hour line to vote. That is why as Secretary of State I have fought to ensure that all Coloradans – whether they are a teacher, a firefighter, a construction worker or a nurse – can cast a ballot in an accessible way.”

“Secretary Griswold’s leadership in defending the democratic process and removing barriers to voting for people who want to make their voices heard is so important for our membership,” said Dennis Dougherty, Executive Director of Colorado AFL-CIO. “Our members work long hours, and the Secretary’s efforts have made it easier for them to cast a ballot in elections that impact their lives and livelihoods. She puts Colorado’s workers first, and we are proud to recognize her as our 2023 Statewide Labor Champion.”

Secretary Griswold grew up in a working-class family in rural Colorado. Since taking office, Secretary Griswold has overseen seven statewide elections, protected Coloradans Constitutional right to vote and supported the State’s business community by cutting red tape and the cost of starting a business.

Since taking office, Secretary Griswold:

Launched statewide systems so that every Colorado voter can track their ballot and fix signature or ID discrepancies with ease;

Increased mail ballot drop boxes by over 65%;

Led, and worked with the Legislature to pass, automatic voter registration reform, which has registered hundreds of thousands of eligible Coloradans to vote;

Guaranteed drop boxes and voting centers on college campuses and Tribal lands to make it easy for all eligible Coloradans to cast a ballot.

Secretary Griswold has also prioritized and helped pass legislation to strengthen Colorado’s Democracy and support small businesses, including:

Colorado Election Security Act (SB22-153): A first in the nation law to protect against insider threats that makes it a felony to tamper with voting equipment and election systems.

Election Official Protection Act (HB22-1273): Establishes election officials and workers as a protected class against doxing, classifies doxing as a Class 1 Misdemeanor penalty, and allows professional election workers to file a request to government entities to remove their personal information from online records.

Vote Without Fear Act (HB22-1086): Prohibits open carrying a firearm within 100 feet of drop boxes, voting centers, or where ballot processing is occurring.

Multilingual Hotline for Voters (HB21-1011): Establishes a multilingual hotline so that voters who speak languages other than English can receive assistance translating ballot content.

Campaign Finance Reform (HB19-1248), (HB19-1318), (SB19-232): Makes lobbyist and campaign finance disclosures more transparent.

Fee Relief Act (HB22-1001): Cuts the cost of registering a business or trade name with the Secretary of State’s Office to just $1.

Combating Business Identity Theft Act (SB22-034): Allows the Secretary of State’s Office and Attorney General to field complaints of fraudulent documents filed with the Department of State investigate them, and remedy records

The Colorado AFL-CIO is an organization made up of over 130,000 union members across 180 affiliate unions. Their members build and maintain vital infrastructure, provide healthcare and work the essential jobs that keep Colorado moving. Their website is www.coaflcio.org.