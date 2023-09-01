SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Archer Aviation, Inc. - ACHR

NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Archer Aviation, Inc. (“Archer” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ACHR). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Archer and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 15, 2023, after market hours, Grizzly Research released a report on Archer (the “Grizzly Report”). The Grizzly Report alleged, among other issues, that Archer, which makes eVTOL aircraft that are pending Federal Aviation Administration (“FAA”) approval before they can go into commercial operation, relies on heavily edited videos of earlier flights to misrepresent the amount of flight testing the Company actually performs, and to misrepresent the sophistication of Archer’s eVTOL aircraft. Further, the report alleged that investigators who had spoken to former Archer employees, and businesses in close proximity to its flight testing facilities who witness its flights, confirmed that Archer conducts far fewer flights than the Company has claimed.

On this news, Archer’s stock price fell $0.41 per share, or 6.46%, to close at $5.94 per share on August 16, 2023.

