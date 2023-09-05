Falcon Wealth Planning Promotes Zackary Royce, CFP® to Regional Director
Zackary Royce, CFP®: Soaring to New Heights as Regional Director at Falcon Wealth Planning, Inc.
Zackary has been an integral part of our team and has consistently demonstrated exceptional client experience, dedication, and commitment to his work.”ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Falcon Wealth Planning, Inc. is pleased to announce the promotion of Zackary Royce, CFP® to the position of Regional Director. Zackary's journey at Falcon Wealth Planning has been marked by remarkable growth, dedication, and outstanding contributions, making him an invaluable asset to the firm.
— Gabriel Shahin, CEO and Founder
Zackary Royce began his career with Falcon Wealth Planning in 2018 as an Operations Specialist. His innate passion for financial planning and unwavering commitment to excellence soon propelled him to achieve his Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) designation, solidifying his commitment to the financial industry.
Last year, Zackary's exemplary performance and commitment to delivering exceptional client experiences earned him a well-deserved promotion to Senior Financial Planner. During his tenure in this role, Zackary demonstrated his leadership abilities and played a pivotal role in guiding clients toward their financial goals.
Gabriel Shahin, CEO and Founder of Falcon Wealth Planning expressed his pride in Zackary's accomplishments, stating, "Zackary has been an integral part of our team and has consistently demonstrated exceptional client experience, dedication, and commitment to his work. His hard work and determination have been recognized by our leadership, and we are proud to have him as a member of our team."
This promotion reflects Falcon Wealth Planning's commitment to recognizing and nurturing talent within the organization. Zackary's extensive experience, combined with his passion for helping clients secure their financial futures, aligns perfectly with the firm's mission.
Shahin continued, "We are confident that he will continue to excel in his new position and help Falcon Wealth Planning, Inc. in our overall goal of giving our clients the best possible experience. We are excited to see him take on this new challenge and contribute to the growth and success of our organization."
As Regional Director, Zackary Royce, CFP®, will play a crucial role in shaping the strategic direction of Falcon Wealth Planning. His leadership and expertise will guide the firm's financial planning efforts and reinforce its commitment to delivering personalized, comprehensive financial solutions to clients.
Falcon Wealth Planning, Inc. congratulates Zackary Royce, CFP®, on his well-deserved promotion to Regional Director and looks forward to his continued success in this new role. Under his leadership, the firm remains dedicated to providing exceptional financial planning services to clients.
About Falcon Wealth Planning
Falcon Wealth Planning is a full-service Financial Planning Firm designed to help clients achieve their financial goals while controlling their taxes, fees, and the risk they take on their investments. We specialize in comprehensive financial planning. We are a FEE ONLY Registered Investment Advisor specializing in tax-efficient retirement income and helping our clients achieve their financial goals.
