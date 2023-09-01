State Mobilizes One-Stop Business Resource Center in Horseshoe Beach Following Hurricane Idalia

~FloridaCommerce, Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, Citizens Property Insurance, and Florida Small Business Development Center Co-locate business resources for impacted community~



Horseshoe Beach, FL — Today, FloridaCommerce, Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR), Citizens Property Insurance and Florida Small Business Development Center (SBDC) are co-locating business resources for communities impacted by Hurricane Idalia. Located at The Shrimp Boat 110 Co Rd 351, Horseshoe Beach, FL 32648, business owners and employees can get in-person assistance with recovery resources starting at 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.





FloridaCommerce and SBDC will assist business owners with completing the Florida Business Damage Assessment Survey and applying for Florida’s Emergency Bridge Loan, a short-term no-interest loan to help bridge the gap between now and when other loans become available.

DBPR is offering resources related to licensing to help businesses like hotels and restaurants reopen safely. Helpful information about protecting your home or business against Unlicensed Activity will also be available.

Citizens Property Insurance will be onsite to assist policyholders in initiating the claims process or to answer any questions.

###