SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Design Therapeutics, Inc. - DSGN

NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (“Design” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DSGN). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Design and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 14, 2023, Design issued a press release announcing that the Company will alter the formulation of its Phase 1 Fredreich's ataxia candidate DT-216 due to injection site reactions, reporting that five cases of injection site thrombophlebitis (blood clot in veins) were observed in the Phase 1 MAD clinical trial.

On this news, Design Therapeutics’ stock price fell $5.17 per share, or 70.46%, to close at $2.17 per share on August 15, 2023.

