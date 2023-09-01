Governor Cooper Signs Disaster Declarations for City of Rocky Mount and City of Newton

Today, Governor Roy Cooper signed disaster declarations for the City of Rocky Mount in Nash and Edgecombe Counties and the City of Newton in Catawba County. Rocky Mount experienced damage from an EF-3 tornado in July and Newton experienced damages from a straight-line wind event in August.

“Communities in Nash and Catawba Counties were hit hard by severe weather this past month and I appreciate state officials working diligently with local leaders to leave no stone unturned in identifying areas eligible for state support. These disaster declarations will help these communities recover from the destruction and help them to rebuild stronger,” said Governor Cooper.

The Governor’s Orders authorize state-funded disaster assistance in the form of public assistance grants to eligible local governments for debris clearance and emergency protective measures. These disaster declarations expire sixty days after issuance.

Local and state emergency management officials conducted joint preliminary damage assessments and determined that Rocky Mount and Newton have each incurred more than $10,000 in uninsured disaster-related damages which equaled to or exceeded one percent of their annual operating budget in their respective storms.

The City of Rocky Mount and City of Newton would not qualify for federal assistance based on the preliminary damage assessments.

State officials with Emergency Management and the Department of Public Safety are continuing to work with communities affected by these events to determine their eligibility for state aid.

View the Disaster Declaration for Rocky Mount.

View the Disaster Declaration for Newton.



