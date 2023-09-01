Peaceful Meadows of Whitman, MA Sells for Over $2.7MM
JJManning Auctioneers is pleased to announce the $2,733,500 total sale at an August 29th auction of property on behalf of “Peaceful Meadows”WHITMAN, MA, US, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- JJManning Auctioneers is pleased to announce the $2,733,500 total sale at an August 29th auction of property on behalf of “Peaceful Meadows”, a 2nd generation family-owned/operated ice cream business on Route 18 in Whitman. After many successful decades in business since 1962, the family chose to divest of these landmark assets owned since the 1920’s.
21 bidders attended, each with $25,000-$200,000 in certified deposits in hand. The auction was comprised of 4 parcels (2 on each side of Bedford Street) with the existing retail/manufacturing complex including stand, store, home/office, barns, and production facilities in operation through the 2023 summer season.
The 4+/- acre operating complex and adjacent 55+/- acres of agricultural land sold in the entirety for $1.925MM to Hornstra Farms of Hingham & Norwell, MA - a 5th generation family owned and operated dairy business since 1915 offering milk, ice cream, and other products through their store, seasonal Ice Cream Dairy Bar, and delivery. John Hornstra previously met with representatives from the Town of Whitman to express the firm’s interest in continuing the property’s Chapter 61A designation and having a working dairy farm at the Whitman location which is viewed as a positive outcome for the Town.
A single-family home on 1+/- acre and a 2-family home on 5+/- acres on the opposite side of Bedford Street sold in the entirety for $808,500 to a separate undisclosed buyer.
JJManning Auctioneers has an unparalleled history of successful sales of unique and legacy properties. The firm is also accepting consignments of commercial, industrial, residential, and land properties for Fall and Winter auctions.
Justin Manning
JJManning Auctioneers
+1 800-521-0111
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram