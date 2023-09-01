Plus Size clothing Market is Predicted to be Worth $696,712.1 Million by 2027, and 5.9% CAGR Forecasted for 2021 to 2027

https://www.alliedPlus Size clothing Market marketresearch.com/plus-size-clothing-market-A07966

The plus size clothing market is segmented on the basis of type, gender, age group, price point, and region.

In 2019, North America was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $1,70,691.5 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $2,50,816.3 million by 2027, with a CAGR of 6.1%.” — Shankar Bhandalkar

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Plus Size clothing Market by Type, Gender, Age Group and Price Point: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐥𝐮𝐬 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟒𝟖𝟎,𝟗𝟗𝟏.𝟖 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟔𝟗𝟔,𝟕𝟏𝟐.𝟏 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟗% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕.

Rise in demand for plus size clothing, owing to growth in obese population, rise in confidence of consumers, and increase in number of brands offering plus size range garments has propelled the growth of plus size clothing market. Rise in demand for plus size clothing owing to obese and overweight population, growing trend of body positivity, and rise in confidence among plus size women due to strong fashion advertisements and promotional campaigns drive the growth of the plus size clothing market.

However, high pricing for retailers and complexity in manufacturing curtail down the growth to certain extent. Moreover, rise in availability of plus size clothing via omni channel retail and growth in brand presence in the industry offer a number of lucrative opportunities to the market players.

Based on type, the casual wear segment contributed to nearly one-third of the global plus size clothing market share in 2019 and is anticipated to lead the trail during the study period. This is due to growing adoption and acceptance of casual wear among consumers for social occasions. On the other hand, the sportswear segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.4% by 2027. The change in consumer choices and preferences and increasing inclination towards athleisure sportswear drive the growth of the segment.

Based on gender, the male segment held largest market share with around half of the global plus size clothing market revenue in 2019 and is expected to rule the roost during the forecast period. This is attributed presence of proportionately large male obese population and high spending on plus size clothing. On the other hand, the female segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.50% throughout 2027.

Based on geography, North America dominated the market with major share in 2019, holding more than one-third of the global plus size clothing market. This is owing to the factors such as availability of largest obese population and highest consumer spending on plus size clothing in this region. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is also anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.50% during 2020 to 2027. This is owing to the increasing average caloric intake per individual among middle class and high-income households in this province.

The key players operating in the global plus size clothing market analysis include (H&M) Hennes & Mauritz AB, Ralph Lauren Corporation, Adidas AG (Adidas), PUMA SE, Nike, Inc. (Nike), ASOS plc, Capri Holdings Limited (Michael Kors), WHP Global (Anne Klein), Punto Fa SL (MANGO Inc.) and Under Armour, Inc.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

○ By type, the casual wear plus size clothing segment was the highest contributor to the plus size clothing market, with $1,48,158.9 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $2,20,779 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

○ By gender, the male segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $2,41,736.50 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $3,38,032.8 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

○ By age group, the 16 to 59 segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $2,82,918.9 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $4,09,215 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the plus size clothing market forecast period.

○ By price point, the mid-range segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $1,79,370.6 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $2,58,260.7 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

○ In 2019, North America was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $1,70,691.5 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $2,50,816.3 million by 2027, with a CAGR of 6.1%.

