PRENEED REGULATION TO TRANSFER TO ALABAMA BOARD OF FUNERAL SERVICES EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 1, 2023

Contact: Carla Donney
(334) 240-4420

9/1/2023

Effective October 1, 2023, the Alabama Department of Insurance will no longer regulate Preneed activity as required by ALA Code Section 27-17A. The Regulation of Preneed will transfer to the Alabama Board of Funeral Services as outlined in SB131-Preneed Bill (Act2023-094), which has been signed by the Governor. Please contact the Alabama Board of Funeral Services for more information at (334) 242-4049 or visit their website at www.fsb.alabama.gov

