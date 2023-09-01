PRENEED REGULATION TO TRANSFER TO ALABAMA BOARD OF FUNERAL SERVICES EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 1, 2023
Effective October 1, 2023, the Alabama Department of Insurance will no longer regulate Preneed activity as required by ALA Code Section 27-17A. The Regulation of Preneed will transfer to the Alabama Board of Funeral Services as outlined in SB131-Preneed Bill (Act2023-094), which has been signed by the Governor. Please contact the Alabama Board of Funeral Services for more information at (334) 242-4049 or visit their website at www.fsb.alabama.gov