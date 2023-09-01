Press Releases

09/01/2023

Governor Lamont Announces Special SNAP Benefits To Be Distributed to the Families of More Than 209,800 Children on Monday

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the Connecticut Department of Social Services, in collaboration with the Connecticut State Department of Education, will distribute an additional $25.1 million in special food assistance benefits to the families of 209,820 children on Monday, September 4, 2023.

Families of children who are enrolled in the free or reduced-price meals program at their schools and who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Family Assistance (TFA), or Medicaid (HUSKY A) assistance will receive the additional benefits. These one-time supplemental benefits are in the amount of $120 per child. Funding will automatically be transferred to the electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards of eligible households.

Governor Lamont said, “These additional SNAP benefits will help provide quality, nutritious food to children just as they are beginning the school year. This special round of assistance comes in addition to our recent announcement that we are expanding the free school meals program for this new school year, enabling more students to receive access to breakfast and lunch at no additional cost to them or their families. Every child should have nourishing meals, and our administration remains committed to increasing food security for families.”

Department of Social Services Commissioner Andrea Barton Reeves said, “In August, we initiated the first round of benefits and were proud to provide assistance to more than 57,300 kids in Connecticut. This round, we expanded eligibility to all school-aged children, providing a boost in assistance to more families.”

Funding for this special distribution comes from the federal Summer Pandemic EBT: Children in School program.

Senator Richard Blumenthal said, “This federal funding will help alleviate the burden of rising food costs on Connecticut families and ensure that no children go hungry. I am pleased to see Governor Lamont and his administration commit more resources to end hunger in our state and increase access to fresh, healthy food for our most vulnerable residents.”

Senator Chris Murphy said, “We know that it’s easier for students to concentrate on learning when they have access to healthy, nutritious food. As the school year gets underway, these federal dollars will help families provide what their kids need to be successful.”

Congressman John B. Larson (CT-01) said, “In Connecticut, federal, state, and local leaders have worked together to increase access to wholesome food for all families and expand eligibility for free school and summer meals. I applaud Governor Lamont for utilizing federal funds we secured in Congress to offer direct relief for families to get food on the table at home and continue access to school meals at no additional cost.”

Congressman Joe Courtney (CT-02) said, “Another round of SNAP benefits is on its way from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help thousands of children across Connecticut access nutritious food. Funding this effort was enacted in last year’s budget by Congress to help ensure that every student can focus on learning.”

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (CT-03) said, “I applaud Governor Lamont and his administration for making this investment to ensure that Connecticut’s children and families have access to nutritious food – all while generating a boost to our local economies. By strengthening this lifeline, we are remaining true to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program’s original mission, to ensure people do not go hungry. I will continue to fight in Congress to pull people out of poverty and strengthen the economic security of Connecticut residents through critical programs like SNAP, that middle-class and working families rely on.”

Congressman Jim Himes (CT-04) said, “SNAP benefits make a real difference for the thousands of families in our state who are forced to choose between feeding their kids or keeping the lights on. I am extremely pleased that federal dollars are bolstering this important program, so that every child receives the proper nourishment to learn and grow.”

Congresswoman Jahana Hayes (CT-05) said, “As we embark on a new school year, expanding access to healthy, nutritious meals is essential for student success. These additional SNAP benefits will better support children and families. At the federal level, Congress permanently established the Summer Electronic Benefit Transfer program in the summer of 2024 to feed students during all holidays and school breaks. This announcement builds on those efforts. I applaud Governor Lamont, the Department of Social Services, and the State Department of Education for continued efforts to improve food security and keep Connecticut families healthy.”

Today’s announcement is the second round of special SNAP benefits the Connecticut Department of Social Services is distributing with the support of this program. On August 13, 2023, the department distributed $8.8 million in additional benefits to the families of children under the age of 6 who are enrolled in daycare. Additionally, the department plans to distribute a third round of special benefits on September 17, 2023, which will include $11.6 million to the households of 97,033 children who are enrolled in the free or reduced-price meals program but who do not receive SNAP, TFA, or HUSKY A assistance.

In total, these three rounds of special assistance are expected to benefit the families of nearly 364,300 children across Connecticut.

For additional information on the Pandemic EBT program, visit portal.ct.gov/p-ebt.