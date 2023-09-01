Submit Release
Texas Law For­bid­ding ​“Gen­der Tran­si­tion” Hor­mone and Sur­gi­cal Inter­ven­tions for Minors Takes Effect

SB 14, a state law passed this year to prohibit drug and surgical “gender transition” interventions for minors, goes into effect today, September 1. In a case challenging the statute, the Supreme Court of Texas denied the plaintiffs’ motion to reinstate an injunction against enforcement of the law.  

Previously, a Travis County District Court judge issued a ruling enjoining the state from enforcing SB 14. The Office of the Attorney General (“OAG”) immediately filed an appeal that stayed the ruling pending a decision by the Texas Supreme Court. That Court denied the plaintiffs’ motion to reinstate the injunction while the appeal remains pending, allowing the law to take effect on schedule. Oral argument before the Texas Supreme Court will take place on November 28.  

The OAG will continue to enforce the laws duly enacted by the Texas Legislature and uphold the values of the people of Texas by doing everything in its power to protect children from damaging, unproven “gender transition” interventions. 

