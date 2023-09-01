Submit Release
MDC: Day on the River set for Sept. 16 at Cape Girardeau’s Riverfront Park

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Day on the River event showcasing the mighty Mississippi River is set for 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Sept. 16 at Riverfront Park in Cape Girardeau.

All ages and groups are welcome at this free event. No registration is required.

MDC Naturalist Angela Pierce said Day on the River is a “prime opportunity” to learn about the Mississippi River.

“Families can enjoy boat rides guided by MDC staff, practice casting a fishing pole, and see fish right out of the big river,” said Pierce.

Attendees will also discover informational booths, live aquatic animal displays, and kids’ crafts. Staff with the Upper Mississippi River Restoration program will also be available for attendees to ask how MDC partners to manage the rivers’ many uses.

“The Mississippi River and surrounding wetlands are a huge part of Cape Girardeau heritage and they’re important habitat for wildlife,” said Pierce. “This makes for excellent recreational, hunting, and fishing opportunities. We hope lots of people will join us for this unique event to find out what the river has to offer.”

Boat rides will be on a first come, first served basis, so early arrival is recommended for those hoping to go out on the river.

Learn more about MDC’s partnership with Upper Mississippi River Restoration online at https://www.mvr.usace.army.mil/Missions/Environmental-Stewardship/Upper-Mississippi-River-Restoration.

For more information on Day on the River and other free MDC events in southeast Missouri, visit mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents

