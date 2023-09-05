Another Home Saved: Zero-Cost Mortgage Solution by the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates
We are delighted to have helped Noe Devora achieve a brighter financial future, allowing him to remain in his cherished home.”GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a remarkable turn of events, Noe Devora found himself facing the daunting prospect of foreclosure due to delinquent mortgage payments totaling $235,175.07, with a monthly burden of $4,713.73 at a 4% interest rate. However, his story took a positive turn when the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates intervened and successfully led him out of the foreclosure abyss.
After years of uncertainty and searching for a lifeline to save his home, Noe Devora received a call back from Carmen Yanez, a representative from Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates. Recognizing the urgency of Noe's situation, Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates swiftly stepped in to provide much-needed support.
Impressed by the organization's reputation and track record, Noe conducted a Google search that revealed Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocate's stellar five-star reviews and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. The organization had garnered widespread acclaim for its unwavering dedication to aiding individuals facing mortgage-related challenges.
Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocate's team of experienced volunteer advocates worked diligently to assemble the requisite documents and meticulously crafted a 501C3 loss mitigation package for submission to the lender. This package put their lender ‘On Notice’ and firmly demanded the cancellation of the impending foreclosure.
Noe had been tirelessly seeking the best solution to retain ownership of his home. As the foreclosure deadline of 6/15/23 loomed ominously, Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates secured an extension, buying time to initiate a comprehensive loan modification process.
Through persistent communication with the lender, Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates achieved a remarkable feat by successfully halting the foreclosure proceedings. After an intense four-month effort by Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates, Noe was elated to discover that his delinquent amount had been zeroed out, and a loan modification had been secured at no out-of-pocket cost. Even more astonishingly, he got a sustainable payment, under the same favorable 4% interest rate.
"Noe's case is a testament to our unwavering commitment to supporting homeowners in dire situations," remarked J. Pepe DeLa Vega, a representative from Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates. "We are delighted to have helped Noe Devora achieve a brighter financial future, allowing him to remain in his cherished home."
Noe Devora expressed his deep gratitude for Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocate's remarkable assistance. "I searched tirelessly for a solution online, and it was Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates that truly delivered the help I needed to keep my home. I am overwhelmed by their dedication and expertise. Whenever in the future I decide to refinance or sell my home I will without a doubt go to them first."
