South Carolina Department of Agriculture

Hugh E. Weathers, Commissioner

Media Contacts: Eva Moore, SCDA Communications Director, 803-734-2196, emoore@scda.sc.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – September 1, 2023

Get Ready for Fall at the Greenville State Farmers Market

GREENVILLE – AutumnFest, the Greenville State Farmers Market’s fall plant and flower festival, will be held Sept. 22–23.

Visitors can shop for fall plants and flowers, pumpkins, and an array of home, yard, and garden décor and crafts from a variety of vendors. The market also sells in-season produce, dairy products, and much more. Clemson Extension Master Gardeners and Master Food Preservers will be available for questions.

AutumnFest runs Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Greenville State Farmers Market is located at 1354 Rutherford Road in Greenville.

Admission and parking are free. Wagons will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, but visitors are encouraged to bring their own due to a limited quantity.

For more information about AutumnFest and the Greenville State Farmers Market, contact Market Manager Lia Sanders at lsanders@scda.sc.gov or 864-244-4023, or visit greenvillestatefarmersmarket.com. You can find the market on Facebook at @GVLMarket and Instagram at @GreenvilleFarmersMarket.

###

Photos from previous years’ festivals are available upon request.