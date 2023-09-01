Updated VSP news release // armed robbery // 23B1004719 // one subject identified and charged

Update –

Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation identified one of the two males involved in this robbery as Jonathan Holway, age 29 of Brattleboro. Holway, presently being held on unrelated charges at Southern State Correctional Center in Springfield VT, was issued a citation for armed robbery and aggravated assault on 9-1-2023. He is scheduled to appear in Windham Criminal Court in Brattleboro on 10-17-2023 at 0830.

Vermont State Police are still seeking the identity of the second person involved in the robbery that occurred on July 16th, 2023. Please contact VSP Westminster 802 722 4600 with any information or provide an anonymous tip via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

Vermont State Police Troop B – East

1330 Westminster Heights RD

Westminster VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

FAX – (802) 722-4690

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B1004719

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson

STATION: VSP BCI Troop B-East Westminster

CONTACT#: 802 722 4600

DATE/TIME: 7-16-23, 11:30 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Exit 4 Sunoco, Putney VT

VIOLATION: Armed Robbery

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Vermont State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Exit 4 Sunoco Station, 2356 US Route 5 in Putney VT. At about 11:32 PM on 7-16-23, 2 males entered the store, displayed a firearm to the employee, and left the store with money and items from the store.

See attached images, please contact VSP Westminster 802 722 4600 with any information or provide an anonymous tip via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

