Updated VSP news release // armed robbery // 23B1004719 // one subject identified and charged
Update –
Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation identified one of the two males involved in this robbery as Jonathan Holway, age 29 of Brattleboro. Holway, presently being held on unrelated charges at Southern State Correctional Center in Springfield VT, was issued a citation for armed robbery and aggravated assault on 9-1-2023. He is scheduled to appear in Windham Criminal Court in Brattleboro on 10-17-2023 at 0830.
Vermont State Police are still seeking the identity of the second person involved in the robbery that occurred on July 16th, 2023. Please contact VSP Westminster 802 722 4600 with any information or provide an anonymous tip via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit
Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson
Vermont State Police Troop B – East
1330 Westminster Heights RD
Westminster VT 05346
(802) 722-4600
FAX – (802) 722-4690
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B1004719
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson
STATION: VSP BCI Troop B-East Westminster
CONTACT#: 802 722 4600
DATE/TIME: 7-16-23, 11:30 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Exit 4 Sunoco, Putney VT
VIOLATION: Armed Robbery
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Vermont State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Exit 4 Sunoco Station, 2356 US Route 5 in Putney VT. At about 11:32 PM on 7-16-23, 2 males entered the store, displayed a firearm to the employee, and left the store with money and items from the store.
See attached images, please contact VSP Westminster 802 722 4600 with any information or provide an anonymous tip via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit
