Prism Inks’ Sublimation-to-Film (STF) Wins PRINTING United Alliance 2023 Award

STF provides users with both DTF and sublimation. This system allows businesses to create vibrant and durable designs for virtually any fabric while also being able to do traditional sublimation.”
— Amir Ajanee
SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Prism Inks is proud to announce that Prism Inks’ received a coveted PRINTING United Alliance 2023 Pinnacle Award for New Technology. The winning entry can be found online at the Pinnacle Product Awards Gallery.

Open to all PRINTING United Alliance supplier members, the Pinnacle Product Award competition evaluates products that will be available for sale in 2023. A highly qualified panel of judges across the printing industry evaluated the annual contest’s 160+ entries in more than 58 categories spanning analog, digital, output, and non-output technologies.

According to Amir Ajanee, CEO of Prism Inks, and the Prism Group, “Our new STF technology is truly remarkable new technology and represents the culmination of research and development by the Prism team. STF provides users with the best of both DTF and sublimation. This system allows businesses to create vibrant and durable designs for virtually any fabric while at the same time also being able to do traditional sublimation.”

“The Pinnacle Technology Award competition represents the entry that is “truly innovative and likely to have a significant impact” among commercial hardware, software, consumables, and industrial and screen equipment” said Dawn Nye, Program Manager Pinnacle Awards, PRINTING United Alliance. “Congratulations to all the winners.”

About Prism Group of Companies
Founded in 1999, Prism Inks is a privately held ink manufacturer headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. Prism Inks is one of the largest independent ink producers in the Americas and is the core of the Prism Group of companies. Prism Inks is dedicated to the development, production, packaging and distribution of a wide array of inkjet inks and inkjet fluids for different inkjet printing platforms. Prism prides itself as a customer-driven, technology-focused company that offers a total system solution based on its customer requirements. All of Prism’s inks are manufactured for original equipment printer makers and for private label customers who demand and expect world-class products

