Leading Ecosystem Marketplace Platform Partner Fleet Launches In-App Marketplace Tool

Promote your company's SI partners and drive integration adoption with an in-app partner marketplace. Partner Fleet now offers an out-of-the-box solution.

Partner Fleet's technology is the best in the space and, I would argue, by a pretty wide margin.” — Adam Michalski

BRIGHTON, WI, USA, September 1, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Partner Fleet , the leading ecosystem marketplace platform, announced today the launch of their in-app ecosystem marketplace tool. With two lines of code provided by Partner Fleet, businesses can now add the same marketplace experience from their website to their platform, app, or dashboard.With several active customers using the new product, Partner Fleet has found vast use cases for their in-app marketplace . Businesses can offer their customers an actionable integration marketplace , a directory of solutions partners, and even a gated list of partner perks. Partner Fleet offers this marketplace in addition to an out-of-the-box back-end management portal and a partner portal, so no developer resources are needed to manage and update in-app partner listings.Since 2021, Partner Fleet has provided startups, mid-market, and enterprise B2B SaaS businesses with marketplaces where they can promote partners. (Partner Fleet marketplaces are also a good fit for many ecosystems beyond SaaS, too.) Whether highlighting integrations or solutions partners, a marketplace built with Partner Fleet offers a next-level depth of features including search, sort, and filter functionality, built-in lead capture, custom branding, CRM integrations, video and interactive demos, and much more. These features make it easy for prospective customers to find and learn about integrations and partners, and take the next step towards purchase.Now businesses can offer the same excellent user experience to their logged-in customers. While prospects browse a company’s website, users and customers live in their platform. So an in-app experience is likely to drive more integration awareness and installations. And since integration users are 58% less likely to churn on average (according to Crossbeam’s 2023 State of the Partner Ecosystem Report), more installs is nearly guaranteed to lead to reduced churn, higher LTVs, and higher ARR from current customers. Something SaaS businesses are focused on in the current state of lower sales close-rates and longer sales cycles in 2023.Says Partner Fleet founder and CEO, Kenny Browne, “We’re not just focused on offering marketplaces to our customers. We truly believe that businesses who focus on building ‘ecosystem-first’ in the coming years will be the ones who last decades. Running on an ecosystem business model has benefits company-wide from product to marketing to sales to customer support. In an industry seeing reduced returns from traditional sales and marketing channels, ecosystem-first is the path forward.”Partner Fleet co-founder and Head of Growth Cody Sunkel adds, “An in-app marketplace is essential in an ecosystem-first strategy. It adds legitimacy to your partnerships, makes them easy to find and use, and removes the need for your support team to field and answer questions. You can’t just SAY you’re ecosystem-first, you have to show it. And a public + in-app marketplace is how you do it.”Luckily, you can launch a public marketplace and an in-app marketplace in just a few weeks using Partner Fleet. And both marketplaces share the same content.Partner Fleet customers are raving about the experience. “Partner Fleet's technology is the best in the space and, I would argue, by a pretty wide margin,” says Adam Michalski of Crossbeam, another partner tech platform. And Katy Spalding of Clari touts the excellent support you should expect, “I felt completely taken care of and supported, which was critical for a project so strategic and impactful.”To get started with a Partner Fleet account, you can browse their offerings and download a project scope checklist at https://www.partnerfleet.io/ . Their team will walk you through a demo of the back and front end of the marketplaces and discuss your options with you. They offer a 14-day free trial which can help you envision the future.About Partner FleetPartner Fleet is an out-of-the-box platform to launch and scale your marketplace of apps, integrations, and service partners without writing a line of code. With public website and in-app marketplace options, you can promote partners to prospects and customers alike, driving adoption, reducing sales cycles and churn, and building a better relationship with partners. Not just a directory, Partner Fleet marketplaces offer a depth of education sources like videos, testimonials, reviews, and interactive demos and provide the next step for page visitors, whether to submit information or install an integration. Power your ecosystem business model with Partner Fleet.

